Dr. Grady accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ann Grady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Grady, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Aortic Ectasia and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 277 Pleasant St Ste 301, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 677-1245
-
2
Primacare PC Gyn67 SLADES FERRY AVE, Somerset, MA 02726 Directions (508) 676-3292
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grady?
Office staff is very competent and accommodating. Dr. Grady is very easy to talk to. She makes you feel comfortable. I have only had well visits and testing so far but feel that I will be well taken care of. I would recommend scheduling a follow up for reviewing test results with her. Otherwise, you will get a vague phone call and be left with questions that only the doctor can answer.
About Dr. Ann Grady, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1689676876
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grady has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Aortic Ectasia and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grady speaks Hebrew.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Grady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.