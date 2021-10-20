Dr. Ann Granadillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granadillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Granadillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ann Granadillo, MD
Dr. Ann Granadillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parker, CO.
Dr. Granadillo works at
Dr. Granadillo's Office Locations
CU South Metro Obstetrics & Gynecology - Parker11960 Lioness Way Ste 220, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (720) 516-3075Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CU South Metro Obstetrics & Gynecology - Highlands Ranch1500 Park Central Dr Ste 302, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 516-3075Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Granadillo is a truly a amazing doctor. She takes time to listen to my concerns and provides great solutions. I’ve only seen her a couple times but I will continue to go to her for all my OBGYN concerns.
About Dr. Ann Granadillo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1972659597
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granadillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Granadillo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granadillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Granadillo speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Granadillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granadillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granadillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granadillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.