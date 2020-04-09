Dr. Ann Hagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Hagen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Hagen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Hagen works at
Locations
-
1
Maryland Endocrine10710 Charter Dr Ste 410, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (301) 953-2080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagen?
Just completed an online visit with Dr Hagen today and it went well! She listened and gave me the time and attention that I would have received in her office. The scheduling was easy and the office staff was pleasant..over the phone of course.
About Dr. Ann Hagen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1346217288
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagen works at
Dr. Hagen has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Malaise and Fatigue and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.