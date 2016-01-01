Dr. Ann Hanon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Hanon, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ann Hanon, DPM
Dr. Ann Hanon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Blue Springs, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Hanon works at
Dr. Hanon's Office Locations
-
1
Missouri Foot and Ankle Clinics PC1136 SW US Highway 40, Blue Springs, MO 64015 Directions (816) 224-8660
-
2
Sheldon Fleishman Dpm PA1050 Nw South Outer Rd, Blue Springs, MO 64015 Directions (816) 228-9393
Hospital Affiliations
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanon?
About Dr. Ann Hanon, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1619081395
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanon works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.