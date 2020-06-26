Dr. Jefferds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Jefferds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ann Jefferds, MD
Dr. Ann Jefferds, MD is a Pulmonologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jefferds' Office Locations
- 1 324 E 10th Ave Ste 160, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 321-5151
Olympus Clinic4624 S Holladay Blvd Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (801) 277-2682
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Jeffers to be very knowledgeable, extremely kind, considerate & professional without being stuff. She listened, a lost art, & gave her recommendations. I came to her after looking long & hard for an Internal med doc. I found a gem. The office is a little stiff, but she is NOT. Thank you.
About Dr. Ann Jefferds, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1386691558
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
