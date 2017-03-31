Dr. Ann Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Ann Jones, MD
Dr. Ann Jones, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Appleton2701 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 308-4682Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jones is amazing! She's friendly, and takes my concerns seriously. My daughter is 5 and has very mild asthma. I had a hard time managing it because doctors had told me she was too young to have asthma or she was just congested. Dr Jones immediately began to find a solution that would help my daughter. Prescribed a low-dose daily medicine that is safe for children as young as 2-even wondered why no one else has tried that-and it's made her breathing so much better! I'm so thankful for Dr Jones
About Dr. Ann Jones, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ut Med Center
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods.