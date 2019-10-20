See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Annmarie Kieber Emmons, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Annmarie Kieber Emmons, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Kieber Emmons works at Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan
    Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan
156 William St, New York, NY 10038
(646) 962-2705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Screening Colonoscopy
pH Probe
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Screening Colonoscopy
pH Probe
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Familial Polyposis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndromes Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 20, 2019
    Have been thru two diagnostic procedures with Dr. Kieber-Emmons. A good listener, and approachable; she also has excellent answers to all of my questions. Recommended!
    Steve K. — Oct 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Annmarie Kieber Emmons, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1316205768
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annmarie Kieber Emmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kieber Emmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kieber Emmons works at Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan in New York, NY.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kieber Emmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kieber Emmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kieber Emmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

