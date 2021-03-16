Overview

Dr. Ann Kooken, MD is a Dermatologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Kooken works at Allied Dermatology And Skin Surgery in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.