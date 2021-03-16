Dr. Ann Kooken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kooken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Kooken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Kooken, MD is a Dermatologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Allied Dermatology and Skin Surgery LLC5915 Landerbrook Dr Ste 120, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 382-7072
-
2
Akron3624 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-0555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Span
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Kooken. She always takes her time and answers all questions.
About Dr. Ann Kooken, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043315666
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fndn
- Cleve Clin Found
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ohio State University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kooken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kooken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kooken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kooken has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kooken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kooken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kooken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kooken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kooken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.