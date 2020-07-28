Overview of Dr. Ann Lafranca, MD

Dr. Ann Lafranca, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Lafranca works at Drs. Schwartzenburg, Lafranca, Guidry, and Chapman in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.