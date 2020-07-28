Dr. Ann Lafranca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafranca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Lafranca, MD
Overview of Dr. Ann Lafranca, MD
Dr. Ann Lafranca, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Lafranca works at
Dr. Lafranca's Office Locations
-
1
Drs. Schwartzenburg Lafranca Guidry & Chapman Apmc500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 210, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 928-5951
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lafranca?
She is the best doctor I ever had. She is very caring, helpful and knowledgeable. I’m so blessed to have her.
About Dr. Ann Lafranca, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1427166339
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafranca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafranca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafranca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lafranca works at
Dr. Lafranca has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lafranca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafranca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafranca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafranca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafranca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.