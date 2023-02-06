Overview of Dr. Ann Langer, MD

Dr. Ann Langer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Langer works at Arizona Womens Care in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.