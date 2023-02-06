Dr. Ann Langer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Langer, MD
Overview of Dr. Ann Langer, MD
Dr. Ann Langer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Langer works at
Dr. Langer's Office Locations
Arizona Womens Care9823 N 95th St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 451-8454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Cannot say enough great things about her! Kind, experienced, not pushy and just really supportive and helpful. Had a really amazing experience with her and my recent pregnancy that I didn’t get with my first. The office staff are amazing too! In love with her whole practice.
About Dr. Ann Langer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Dr. Langer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Langer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Langer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
