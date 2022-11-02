Dr. Ann Leibold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leibold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Leibold, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Leibold, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Leibold works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Denver - 3540 S Poplar St3540 S Poplar St Ste 300, Denver, CO 80237 Directions (303) 276-7775Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leibold?
Quick On time Thorough
About Dr. Ann Leibold, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Female
- 1093707739
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons - Brooke Army Medical Center
- Fitzsimons Brooke Army Med Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leibold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leibold accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leibold using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leibold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leibold speaks Greek.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.