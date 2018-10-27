See All Plastic Surgeons in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Dr. Ann Letourneau, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Port Jefferson Station, NY
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ann Letourneau, MD

Dr. Ann Letourneau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Letourneau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    96 Terryville Rd, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 473-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

About Dr. Ann Letourneau, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1891801189
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ann Letourneau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Letourneau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Letourneau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Letourneau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Letourneau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Letourneau.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Letourneau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Letourneau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

