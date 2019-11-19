Dr. Little has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Little, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ann Little, MD
Dr. Ann Little, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Little works at
Dr. Little's Office Locations
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-9010
- 2 2850 S Industrial Hwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 936-7175
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Energetic, kind, interested in your condition and how to help. works with other Drs for solutions. Very pleasant.
About Dr. Ann Little, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little works at
Dr. Little has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
