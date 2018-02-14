Overview

Dr. Ann Ma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Ma works at Gastroenterology Associates in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.