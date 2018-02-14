Dr. Ann Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Ma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Ma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Ma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates224D Cornwall St NW Ste 207, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 771-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ma?
I met with Doctor Ma earlier today and was very pleased with our interaction. She was very thorough in listening to my symptoms, and spent an extended period of time going through a treatment plan. I found her to be very personable, and with a "straight to the point" approach to evaluating a diagnosis.
About Dr. Ann Ma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese and French
- 1043318942
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
Dr. Ma has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ma speaks Chinese and French.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.