Overview of Dr. Ann Mai, MD

Dr. Ann Mai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Mai works at Dr. John Wikle in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.