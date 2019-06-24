See All Dermatopathologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Ann-Marie Hyatt, MD

Dermatopathology
3.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ann-Marie Hyatt, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Dr. Hyatt works at Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Kokomo, IN and Anderson, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dawes Fretzin Dermatology
    7910 N SHADELAND AVE, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 516-5000
  2. 2
    Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group
    8103 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-7790
  3. 3
    Kokomo
    3611 S Reed Rd Ste 105, Kokomo, IN 46902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-7790
  4. 4
    1601 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 303, Anderson, IN 46011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-7790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital North
  • Community Howard Regional Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 24, 2019
    Awesome!
    robt carper — Jun 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ann-Marie Hyatt, MD
    About Dr. Ann-Marie Hyatt, MD

    Dermatopathology
    • Dermatopathology
    English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265691232
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Dermatopathology
    • Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann-Marie Hyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

