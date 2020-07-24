Dr. Ann Marie Raffo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raffo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Marie Raffo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ann Marie Raffo, MD
Dr. Ann Marie Raffo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Raffo works at
Dr. Raffo's Office Locations
Orange Coast Womens Medical Group24411 Health Center Dr Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 829-5500Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orange Coast Women's Medical Group1031 Avenida Pico, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 829-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raffo delivered my first child. She is very kind and answered all questions. I had a c-section and was very nervous day of. She was calming and reassuring. I felt comfortable and confident in her care
About Dr. Ann Marie Raffo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
Dr. Raffo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raffo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raffo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raffo works at
Dr. Raffo has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raffo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raffo speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Raffo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raffo.
