Dr. Ann Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Washington University Dermatology969 N Mason Rd Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Martin is exceptionally kind. She listened to my complaint, asked relevant questions and then provided her diagnosis. She then explained her recommended course of treatment and patiently answered my many questions. And best of all it worked and I am much better!!!
About Dr. Ann Martin, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1225056732
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Rosacea, Athlete's Foot and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
