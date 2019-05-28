See All Ophthalmologists in Beavercreek, OH
Dr. Ann Martinek, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (14)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ann Martinek, MD

Dr. Ann Martinek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Dayton Children's, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Martinek works at CVP Physicians Dayton in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Troy, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinoschisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martinek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CVP Physicians Dayton - Main/Beavercreek Office
    89 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 320-2020
  2. 2
    CVP Physicians Dayton - Troy Office (Retina Only)
    1861 Towne Park Dr Ste C, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 427-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dayton Children's
  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Edema
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinoschisis
Macular Edema
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinoschisis

Treatment frequency



Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Ann Martinek, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912904467
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kresge Eye Institute Wayne State University
    Internship
    • Beaumont Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martinek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinek has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinoschisis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

