Dr. Martinek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Martinek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ann Martinek, MD
Dr. Ann Martinek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Dayton Children's, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Martinek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Martinek's Office Locations
-
1
CVP Physicians Dayton - Main/Beavercreek Office89 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-2020
-
2
CVP Physicians Dayton - Troy Office (Retina Only)1861 Towne Park Dr Ste C, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 427-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Dayton Children's
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinek?
I've had a lifelong history of cataracts and retinal detachment having lost vision in my right eye as a teenager. In 2000, having moved to the Dayton area, I was referred to Dr. Martinek with a detached retina in my left eye. It took two surgeries - Dr. Martinek saved my vision in my remaining sighted (left) eye. I return to her for check ups and cannot recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Ann Martinek, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1912904467
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Institute Wayne State University
- Beaumont Hosp
- University of Michigan
- Purdue University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinek works at
Dr. Martinek has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinoschisis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.