Overview of Dr. Ann Martinek, MD

Dr. Ann Martinek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Dayton Children's, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Martinek works at CVP Physicians Dayton in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Troy, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinoschisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.