Dr. Ann Mascellino, MD

Neurology
4.3 (33)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ann Mascellino, MD

Dr. Ann Mascellino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Mascellino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wayne Office
    1680 State Route 23 Ste 300, Wayne, NJ 07470
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Chilton Medical Center
  Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Essential Tremor
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Tension Headache
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Cerebrovascular Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Corticobasal Degeneration
Dementia
Diplopia
Dystonia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pineal Region Tumors
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Study
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    May 28, 2022
    Dr Mascellino is a extremely professional and knowledgeable doctor who cares about her patients. She leaves no stone unturned in trying to make sure she is getting you the help you need to feel better. This is not your 15 minute visit doctor. She spends time with you explaining and answering your questions. Her bedside manner is exemplary. She is a dinosaur in medicine and is so above these clock watching new or old doctors it is refreshing. She also recommends other physicians to see if she feels it necessary and testing when appropriate. For those of you who rated her 1 or 2 stars because of office help you miss the boat. YOU ARE TO RATE HER NOT THE PEOPLE WHO ANSWER THE PHONES AND SIT AT THE DESK! Dr. Mascellino you are the best. Joann the Elizabethan
    Neurology
    27 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1730116690
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
