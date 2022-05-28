Overview of Dr. Ann Mascellino, MD

Dr. Ann Mascellino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Mascellino works at Wayne Office in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.