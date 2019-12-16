Dr. Ann Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ann Morgan, MD
Dr. Ann Morgan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
1
Behavioral Health - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-9999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As of 2020, Psychiatric MDs have been part of my health care team for 26 years. I have been a patient to at least 7. Dignity St. Joseph's has a "complete care" practice, evaluating all aspects of a patient's health during a visit to any Doctor. Dr. Morgan replaced a doctor who went onto a well-earned retirement. On my first visit, she made an impressive, thorough evaluation of my Behavioral Health status, plus the other aspects of my physical well-being that are part of Dignity's care model. I am a routine care kind of patient, very happy to have any Behavioral Health care in 21st Century USA, a delighted to have Dr. Michele Morgan as my go-to psychiatrist in the unlikely event of a brain crisis. I know she's worked ling and hard to achieve her place in the medical community. She exudes care about me her patient. I have never felt like a human lab rat as I have in some practices, nor has her attention been focused elsewhere as I've sen in others. She is smart, sharp and experienced.
About Dr. Ann Morgan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1982704409
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hosp/sinai Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
