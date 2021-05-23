Dr. Ann Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Murray, MD
Overview of Dr. Ann Murray, MD
Dr. Ann Murray, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morgantown, WV.
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-6127Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mercer Medical Group Ent122 12th St Ste A, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 487-3407
Wvu Medicine - Neurology Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute33 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-6127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, this lady doctor is top shelf. I have had several visits over the past two years with her. She takes action based on the visual and demonstrated evidence. She knows her business and what she is capable of, professional, well spoken, listens & cares about her patients. Takes action, makes it happen, is respectful of her associates and patience and is treated likewise by her staff. Everyone around her moves at her pace with pleasure. I got real lucky being assigned to her. She is a keeper. She has pride in her glide and earns it every day.
About Dr. Ann Murray, MD
Education & Certifications
Dr. Murray works at
