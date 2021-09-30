See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Dr. Ann Nguyen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ann Nguyen, MD

Gynecology
3.2 (36)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ann Nguyen, MD

Dr. Ann Nguyen, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.

Dr. Nguyen works at Coastal Urology in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Urology
    1823 Hurlburt Rd Ste 7, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 710-0045
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  • HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Prolapse
Adenomyosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Adenomyosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?

    Sep 30, 2021
    Dr. Nguyen is one of the best GYN that I've seen in the past 30 plus years. She was able to answer my questions and listen to my concerns with care. I couldn't say enough good things about her people skills. She interact with patients like her own family members. Since I've relocated from west coast, I was looking for a good GYN in Destin area. Many people had highly recommended Dr. Ann Nguyen.
    Ann C. — Sep 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ann Nguyen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ann Nguyen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nguyen to family and friends

    Dr. Nguyen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nguyen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ann Nguyen, MD.

    About Dr. Ann Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962518811
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Coastal Urology in Fort Walton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    Dr. Nguyen speaks French, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ann Nguyen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.