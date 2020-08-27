Overview

Dr. Ann Palaganas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Palaganas works at Lifetime Family Care, PLLC in Madison Heights, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.