Dr. Ann Parker, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ann Parker, MD

Dr. Ann Parker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Parker works at ANN L PARKER MD in Berkeley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ann L Parker MD
    Ann L Parker MD
900 Colusa Ave Ste 202, Berkeley, CA 94707
(510) 528-5580

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Shingles
Shingles
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Shingles

Treatment frequency



Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 09, 2019
    Dr. Parker is the type of physician you always hope to find: knowledgeable, kind, articulate, and caring. She has been excellent in helping us with our son for almost 20 years. We could not ask for a better resource.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ann Parker, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891847547
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.