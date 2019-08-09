Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ann Parker, MD
Dr. Ann Parker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
Ann L Parker MD900 Colusa Ave Ste 202, Berkeley, CA 94707 Directions (510) 528-5580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parker is the type of physician you always hope to find: knowledgeable, kind, articulate, and caring. She has been excellent in helping us with our son for almost 20 years. We could not ask for a better resource.
About Dr. Ann Parker, MD
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.