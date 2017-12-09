Overview of Dr. Ann Passmore, MD

Dr. Ann Passmore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They completed their residency with Lahey Clinic Hospital



Dr. Passmore works at Passmore Plastic Surgery in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.