Dr. Ann Passmore, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (16)
Map Pin Small Fort Smith, AR
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ann Passmore, MD

Dr. Ann Passmore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They completed their residency with Lahey Clinic Hospital

Dr. Passmore works at Passmore Plastic Surgery in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Passmore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Passmore Plastic Surgery
    7805 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 242-2442

  • Baptist Health - Fort Smith
  • Mercy Hospital Fort Smith

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 09, 2017
    I had my first appointment today with Dr Passmore after going to another plastic surgeon for many years. Dr. passmore put me immediately at ease, and offered many options for procedures ask about. very professional and the procedure i had went very well!! I will definitely be back!! thank You Dr. passmore and the office staff is wonderful too!!
    sher in Ft Smith, AR — Dec 09, 2017
    About Dr. Ann Passmore, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1760400477
    Education & Certifications

    • Lahey Clinic Hospital
    • NC Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray Sch Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Passmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Passmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Passmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Passmore works at Passmore Plastic Surgery in Fort Smith, AR. View the full address on Dr. Passmore’s profile.

    Dr. Passmore has seen patients for Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Passmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Passmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Passmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Passmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

