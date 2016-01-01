Dr. Ann Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Ann Robinson, MD
Dr. Ann Robinson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
-
1
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 310787 Nall Ave Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
University of Kansas Hospital3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6701Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Truman Medical Center2301 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-5406Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Truman Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
About Dr. Ann Robinson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1154385052
Education & Certifications
- Umkc Hospitals Tmc Cmh and Saint Lukes
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Colorado College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.