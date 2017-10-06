See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Ann Romaker, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.1 (18)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ann Romaker, MD

Dr. Ann Romaker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Romaker works at Holmes Outpatient Pharmacy in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Romaker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Holmes Outpatient Pharmacy
    200 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 584-1238
  2. 2
    University Pointe Surgical Hospital
    7750 Discovery Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-7500
  3. 3
    UC Physicians Endocrinology
    222 Piedmont Ave Ste 6300, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UC Health West Chester Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 06, 2017
    Dr. Romaker is a wonderful, caring Doctor. The Doctor who first diagnosed my sleep apnea dismissed problems I encountered with C-pap machine. I gave up using my C-pap machine. Thankfully I was referred to Dr. Romaker. Under Doctor Romaker's care, I am able to use my bi-pap machine nightly with improvement of my health. She is attentive to details and explains everything.
    Burlington, KY — Oct 06, 2017
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ann Romaker, MD?
    About Dr. Ann Romaker, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386621548
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Romaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romaker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romaker has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Romaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

