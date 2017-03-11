Dr. Ann Shippy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shippy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Shippy, MD
Overview of Dr. Ann Shippy, MD
Dr. Ann Shippy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shippy's Office Locations
- 1 6836 FM 2244 Rd Ste 114, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 732-9975
- 2 3267 Bee Caves Rd Ste 107-261, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 732-9975
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ann Shippy's unique multidisciplinary approach to client-centered care offers a valuable medical alternative to those who have had difficulty finding effective treatment for their chronic autoimmune conditions. Because she does not accept private or public health insurance, however, Dr. Shippy's office visit fees, testing options, and prescribed supplements are often cost-prohibitive for the average client.
About Dr. Ann Shippy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1356493191
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
