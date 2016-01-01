Overview of Dr. Ann Sudoh, MD

Dr. Ann Sudoh, MD is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Urgent Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Sudoh works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Superior, WI, Hayward, WI and Hibbing, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.