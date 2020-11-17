Overview of Dr. Ann Thomas, MD

Dr. Ann Thomas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Gout and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.