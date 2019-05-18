Dr. Anna Van Heest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Heest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Van Heest, MD
Overview of Dr. Anna Van Heest, MD
Dr. Anna Van Heest, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Van Heest's Office Locations
Gillette Children's - Hospital and Clinics640 Jackson St, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Directions (651) 291-2848
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing surgeon. Extremely knowledgeable and helpful.
About Dr. Anna Van Heest, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1194833376
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital Chldns Hospital
- University Minn Hospital
- Hennepin County Med Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Heest has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Heest accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Heest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Heest. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Heest.
