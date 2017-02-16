Dr. Ann Van Horne, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Horne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Van Horne, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ann Van Horne, DO
Dr. Ann Van Horne, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from Chicago College - Oestopathic Medicine - Midwestern and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Van Horne works at
Dr. Van Horne's Office Locations
-
1
Rose Pediatrics at Highlands Ranch9137 Ridgeline Blvd Ste 130, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 764-6878
-
2
Denver4545 E 9th Ave Ste 260, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0973
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Van Horne is and has been the pediatrician for both of my children from birth. My family loves Dr. Van Horne. She takes the time to educate us on illness when my children are sick, she pays close attention to little details at every well check and is thorough with her job as my children's physician. I fully trust her knowledge and intuition as well.
About Dr. Ann Van Horne, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1669557310
Education & Certifications
- Rush Children's Hospital
- Chicago College - Oestopathic Medicine - Midwestern
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Horne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Horne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Horne works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Horne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Horne.
