Dr. Ann Van Horne, DO

Pediatrics
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ann Van Horne, DO

Dr. Ann Van Horne, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from Chicago College - Oestopathic Medicine - Midwestern and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Van Horne works at Rose Pediatrics at Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Horne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rose Pediatrics at Highlands Ranch
    9137 Ridgeline Blvd Ste 130, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6878
  2. 2
    Denver
    4545 E 9th Ave Ste 260, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0973

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 16, 2017
    Dr. Van Horne is and has been the pediatrician for both of my children from birth. My family loves Dr. Van Horne. She takes the time to educate us on illness when my children are sick, she pays close attention to little details at every well check and is thorough with her job as my children's physician. I fully trust her knowledge and intuition as well.
    Adrienne in Denver Co — Feb 16, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Ann Van Horne, DO
    About Dr. Ann Van Horne, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669557310
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College - Oestopathic Medicine - Midwestern
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Van Horne, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Horne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Horne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Horne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Horne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Horne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Horne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Horne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

