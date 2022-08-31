Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Vu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Vu, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Vu works at
Locations
1
Kevin J. Lien M.d. Inc.230 Newport Center Dr Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 706-7766
2
Surgical Group of South Laguna A Medical Corp.31862 Coast Hwy Ste 201, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 706-7766
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vu diagnosed Basal cell carcinoma on the delicate tissue under my eye. I was concerned about scaring and removal. Dr. Vu performed the Mohs procedure and was able to remove all cancer with clear margins and no scaring. I would highly recommend Dr. Vu.
About Dr. Ann Vu, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1497848295
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu works at
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Nail and Nail Bed Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods.