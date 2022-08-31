Overview

Dr. Ann Vu, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Vu works at Advanced Dermatology Orng Cnty in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Laguna Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Nail and Nail Bed Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.