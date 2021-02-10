See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Ann Winters, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ann Winters, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ann Winters, MD

Dr. Ann Winters, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.

Dr. Winters works at Amsterdam Family Health Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Zeale, MD
Dr. Peter Zeale, MD
5.0 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Sean Caine, DO
Dr. Sean Caine, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Barry Baker, MD
Dr. Barry Baker, MD
2.6 (22)
View Profile

Dr. Winters' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amsterdam Avenue Healthcare Center
    690 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 865-4104
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Winters?

    Feb 10, 2021
    Very good visit with Dr Winters very patient n explains everything good.
    — Feb 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ann Winters, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ann Winters, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Winters to family and friends

    Dr. Winters' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Winters

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ann Winters, MD.

    About Dr. Ann Winters, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417984642
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Winters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winters works at Amsterdam Family Health Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Winters’s profile.

    Dr. Winters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ann Winters, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.