Overview of Dr. Ann Wolfe, MD

Dr. Ann Wolfe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Wolfe works at Primary Care Partnerstoledo Clinic in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.