Dr. Anna Adams, DDS
Overview
Dr. Anna Adams, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fuquay Varina, NC.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
Fuquay Family Dentistry401 Attain St Ste 131, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 Directions (919) 874-1160
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adams took me for my first visit which I thought was an emergency. Turns out no emergency, and she was very upbeat, explained everything and of course knowledgeable. I highly recommend Dr. Adams!
About Dr. Anna Adams, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1962931824
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams works at
