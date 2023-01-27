See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Anna Aronzon, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (148)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anna Aronzon, MD

Dr. Anna Aronzon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Aronzon works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Wall Street in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aronzon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Wall Street
    150 Broadway Rm 1015, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 571-0355
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Bay Ridge West
    9020 5th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 833-0515
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Chelsea
    160 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 324-9990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Hearing Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Hearing Screening
Carotid Ultrasound

Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Hearing Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Earwax Buildup
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Home Sleep Study
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Oral Cancer Screening
Outer Ear Infection
Pharyngitis
Sinusitis
Throat Pain
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
Anosmia
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nosebleed
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Otitis Media
Postnasal Drip
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Swimmer's Ear
Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Polyp
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 148 ratings
    Patient Ratings (148)
    5 Star
    (128)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Anna Aronzon, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245279488
    Education & Certifications

    • University Med Cntr
    • University Med Cntr
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Aronzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aronzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aronzon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aronzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    148 patients have reviewed Dr. Aronzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aronzon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aronzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aronzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

