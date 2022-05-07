Dr. Anna Arsenous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arsenous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Arsenous, MD
Overview of Dr. Anna Arsenous, MD
Dr. Anna Arsenous, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, NY. They completed their residency with Catheterization M C Bklyn Queens Inc
Dr. Arsenous works at
Dr. Arsenous' Office Locations
-
1
Cosmetic & Surgical Arts, Glendale, NY7919 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (718) 821-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arsenous?
I first visited Dr Arsenous about 5 years ago when I had given up all hope. I had pain from a bad hernia surgery which had taken over my life I had no life I was unable to work , play with my kids and just day to day live my life was at a standstill . Now if I get into everything Dr Anna done for me there’s not enough space. Dr Anna booked my surgery after she talked me through what the surgery entailed, I was never at concern over having this procedure as Dr Arsenous guided me every step of the way. The day after surgery I could not believe that in the first time in many years I was not doubled over in pain I was able to breathe again It was the start of something wonderful. What she did for me was amazing but it was not over to say the least , I was very stressed for all those years of being idle I developed into a house I was 345 lbs the doctor diagnosed my condition and started me on a therapy which at this time I am 247 lbs now Dr Arsenous gave me my life back I feel great
About Dr. Anna Arsenous, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1710942487
Education & Certifications
- Catheterization M C Bklyn Queens Inc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arsenous has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arsenous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arsenous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arsenous works at
Dr. Arsenous speaks Arabic, French, Persian and Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Arsenous. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arsenous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arsenous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arsenous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.