Dr. Anna Bar, MD
Dr. Anna Bar, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Va Portland Healthcare System3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (408) 885-3975MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Center for Health and Healing3303 S Bond Ave Fl 5, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-6483
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Dr. bar is a very caring and competent Mohs surgeon. She also has an amazing team to help coordinate her office.
About Dr. Anna Bar, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1326053836
- California Skin Institute
- New York University School of Medicine
- University at Buffalo NY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
