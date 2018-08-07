Dr. Anna Barbieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Barbieri, MD
Overview of Dr. Anna Barbieri, MD
Dr. Anna Barbieri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Barbieri's Office Locations
Anna Barbieri MD645 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barbieri was my Ob/Gyn for roughly a decade until I moved out of the city. She was amazing in every way, particularly given the complexity of some of my medical issues. She always made me feel at ease and was incredibly attentive, with a bedside manner that far exceeds that of any doctor I have ever had. Early last year, I had a miscarriage, during which she and all the other doctors in the group attended to me. They were all amazing! I would highly recommend the entire team.
About Dr. Anna Barbieri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
