Overview of Dr. Anna Baur, MD

Dr. Anna Baur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Baur works at Commonwealth OB/GYN Specialists - Forest Ave in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.