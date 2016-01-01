See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Anna Berg, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Anna Berg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. 

Dr. Berg works at OFFICE in Milwaukee, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Medical Group
    1220 Dewey Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 454-6600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Anna Berg, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598083057
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

