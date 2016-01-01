Dr. Anna Binder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Anna Binder, MD
Dr. Anna Binder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St Christopher`S College Of Med Senegal.
Dr. Binder's Office Locations
B2g Doctors1495 N Park Dr, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 356-2878
Marcela Leiva Arzi Lmft2627 NE 203rd St Ste 214, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (443) 904-4618
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
About Dr. Anna Binder, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1003952029
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- St Christopher`S College Of Med Senegal
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Binder accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Binder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Binder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Binder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.