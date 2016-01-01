See All Psychiatrists in Weston, FL
Dr. Anna Binder, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Weston, FL
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anna Binder, MD

Dr. Anna Binder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St Christopher`S College Of Med Senegal.

Dr. Binder works at B2g Doctors in Weston, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Binder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    B2g Doctors
    1495 N Park Dr, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 356-2878
  2. 2
    Marcela Leiva Arzi Lmft
    2627 NE 203rd St Ste 214, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 904-4618

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Humana

    About Dr. Anna Binder, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003952029
    Education & Certifications

    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • St Christopher`S College Of Med Senegal
    • Psychiatry
