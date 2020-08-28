Overview of Dr. Anna Bonadonna, MD

Dr. Anna Bonadonna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Bonadonna works at NorthShore Medical Group in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.