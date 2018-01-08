Dr. Anna Bouknight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouknight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Bouknight, MD
Overview of Dr. Anna Bouknight, MD
Dr. Anna Bouknight, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Bouknight works at
Dr. Bouknight's Office Locations
Palmetto Ent Consultants2801 Devine St Ste 101, Columbia, SC 29205 Directions (803) 256-7076
Irmo Office1 Wellness Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 256-7076
Columbia Office2750 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 451-0491
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr. Bouknight in 2016 for my husband who needed sinus surgery. Even though it was a difficult case, she was incredibly competent and his quality of life has greatly improved. This year, my son needed a second set of tubes and adenoids removed which we found out in Dec. Dr. Bouknight was able to fit us in miraculously saving our family $2000+. Great doctor & great staff. Whole-heartedly recommend!!!
About Dr. Anna Bouknight, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1821025529
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Hospital
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bouknight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bouknight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bouknight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouknight works at
Dr. Bouknight has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bouknight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bouknight speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouknight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouknight.
