Dr. Anna Buchner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Buchner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Buchner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Buchner works at
Locations
-
1
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 349-5919
- 2 145 King of Prussia Rd # 205, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchner?
A careful and caring doctor, showing concerns for patients' needs. One of the few doctors who will call you to see how you are doing, if the situation warrants it.
About Dr. Anna Buchner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952336471
Education & Certifications
- WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchner works at
Dr. Buchner has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.