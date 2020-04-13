See All Gastroenterologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Anna Buchner, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anna Buchner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Buchner works at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Radnor, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (215) 349-5919
    145 King of Prussia Rd # 205, Radnor, PA 19087 (610) 902-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Nausea
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Nausea
Constipation

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 13, 2020
    About Dr. Anna Buchner, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1952336471
    Medical Education
    • WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Buchner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buchner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buchner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buchner has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

