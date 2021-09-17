Dr. Buteau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Buteau, MD
Overview of Dr. Anna Buteau, MD
Dr. Anna Buteau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Buteau works at
Dr. Buteau's Office Locations
-
1
Capital Medical Clinic1004 W 32nd St Unit 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-5171
-
2
Capital Medical Clinic Llp1301 W 38th St Ste 601, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-5171
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I transferred to Dr. Buteau because mg previous doctor left the practice. Dr. Buteau put me at ease the moment I met her. She was a wonderful listener, took her time, and did not rush me. I was nervous about the transition, but it was seamless. I look forward to seeing her again in November.
About Dr. Anna Buteau, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1780114215
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buteau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Buteau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Buteau works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Buteau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buteau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buteau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buteau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.