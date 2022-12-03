See All Plastic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Anna Carlson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anna Carlson, MD

Dr. Anna Carlson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Carlson works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery) in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI and Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carlson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery)
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 486-5885
  2. 2
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Plastic Surgery Craniofacial) - Lansing
    3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 113, Lansing, MI 48911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 486-5885
  3. 3
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Plastic Surgery) - Traverse City
    550 Munson Ave Ste 202, Traverse City, MI 49686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 486-5885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Anna Carlson, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447678669
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anna Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

