Dr. Anna Chacko, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anna Chacko, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Jss Medical College|Jss Medical College|Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences|Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.
Dr. Chacko works at
Pediatrics Northwest - Gig Harbor4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 841-0705
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Jss Medical College|Jss Medical College|Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences|Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences
- Pediatrics
Dr. Chacko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chacko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chacko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chacko works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chacko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chacko.
